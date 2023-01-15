Delhi

Delhi: 2 terror-accused behead man, send video to Pakistani handler

Delhi: 2 terror-accused behead man, send video to Pakistani handler

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jan 15, 2023, 04:39 pm 2 min read

2 Terror-accused reportedly beheaded Delhi man, arrested

Two men were arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell for reportedly having links to a terror organization, as per The Indian Express. The accused made a shocking revelation that they had beheaded a 21-year-old man last month in Delhi inspired by ISIS. The also cops revealed that the accused shot a video of the act and sent it to their Pakistan-based handler Sohail.

Why does this story matter?

Delhi has recently been a hot spot for murders and other heinous crimes, raising questions over security and safety for the people.

This recent development comes when the national capital is still getting to grips with the bone-chilling details of the Shraddha Walkar murder case, who was murdered and chopped into pieces by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawalla.

Accused chopped body, shot a video of act

According to the city police, the murder, and the video was shot to prove their allegiance to Sohail, which currently has links to ISI in Pakistan and used to be a Lashkar-e-Taiba associate. Identified as Jagjit Singh and Naushad, cops revealed that the two accused strangled the victim before chopping his head and the body into eight different pieces.

Victim's body chopped into 8 pieces

The accused reportedly lured a suspected drug addict to Naushad's rented accommodation from a park in Adarsh Nagar on December 14. There they murdered the man and recorded a video of the act. Furthermore, the accused allegedly stored the victim's body parts in the house for a couple of days before slowly throwing them away in plastic bags in a pond.

Police recovered remains from Bhalswa Dairy

On Saturday, the police recovered six remains of what they believe is the man's body and a few clothes from the Bhalswa Dairy area in Delhi. As per reports, Naushad was first arrested in a murder case from Jahangirpuri in 1991-1992 and was lodged in Tihar jail. There he met several terrorists, including the accused in the 2000 Red Fort attack incident Mohammad Arif.

Sources give insight on Sohail

"He also met with Sohail in 2011, and was radicalized. Sohail got out of jail in 2013 and headed to Pakistan. In 2018, Naushad got out of jail, but was arrested two years later," the report quoted a source as saying. "It was during this jail stint that he met Jagjit Singh, an associate of Canada-based gangster Arshdeep Singh Gill," the source further said.