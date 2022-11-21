India

Madhya Pradesh: Man kills wife, chops body over suspected infidelity

Madhya Pradesh: Man kills wife, chops body over suspected infidelity

Written by Pirzada Shakir Nov 21, 2022, 12:16 pm 3 min read

Ram Kishore Patel killed his wife Saraswati Patel and cut her body into two pieces, suspecting infidelity

In a horrific incident, a man in Madhya Pradesh's (MP) Shahdol, on suspicion of infidelity, reportedly murdered his wife, chopped her body into two parts, and dumped them at separate places in a nearby forest. The case is reminiscent of the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner—Aftab Poonawalla—who chopped her body into 35 pieces and dumped them in Delhi's Mehrauli forest.

Context Why does this story matter?

The MP murder has surfaced at a time the nation is still shaken by Walkar's murder, which came to light earlier this month, after around six months since the incident.

India, as per Macrotrends, globally ranks seventh in terms of murder/homicide rates after Pakistan.

In 2021, among all crimes in India, offenses affecting the human body remained high at 30%, according to NCRB data.

Details Accused beheaded wife in forest with axe

The accused, Ram Kishore Patel, took his wife Saraswati Patel to a forest and beheaded her with an axe as he suspected her character. Following a police search operation, the head of the deceased was found buried in the forest. At a little distance from the head, her torso was also found. The police confirmed the recovered human remains belonged to the accused's wife.

Couple was missing A police complaint uncovered the murder

On November 13, Patel's brother filed a missing report about the accused and his sister-in-law Saraswati. The police registered a case and launched a probe into it. On November 15, they received information that some clothes of a woman were found near a forest. Upon investigation, it was found the clothes belonged to the missing woman, which led to the recovery of Saraswati's body.

Confession The accused confessed to crime: Police official

Upon the recovery of Saraswati's body parts, the police registered a murder case to carry out further investigation The accused, Patel, was later arrested from the Kareli area of Narsinghpur, MP. Shahdol Superintendent of Police (SP) Kumar Prateek said, "The accused has admitted to the crime." The cops have also recovered the axe that Patel had used to behead his wife in the forest.

Similar incident Second murder in MP over 'infidelity' this month

Last week, a similar murder by another MP man, who killed his lover for being "unfaithful" on November 7, made headlines. The accused slit the deceased's throat and even posted the video of the murder on social media with the caption, "Bewafai Nahi Karne Ka" (don't be unfaithful). The man was identified as Hemant Bhadane (29) from Maharashtra and was reportedly arrested on Saturday.