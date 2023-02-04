Entertainment

Dancer Sapna Choudhary, family accused of dowry-related harassment; FIR registered

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 04, 2023, 11:56 am 3 min read

An FIR registered against dancer Sapna Choudhary

Dancer Sapna Choudhary is back in the news again after Haryana's Palwal Police registered a dowry harassment-related case against her and her family based on her sister-in-law's complaint. Choudhary's sister-in-law alleged that her family tortured and assaulted her for dowry. The police have not made any arrests in the case so far. Chaudhary is a well-known dancer in Haryana and other neighboring states.

The victim alleged repeated harassment

The victim, a resident of Palwal, alleged that Choudhary's family had assaulted her multiple times since her marriage to her brother Karan, a resident of Delhi's Najafgarh, in 2018. Apart from torturing her, Choudhary's brother allegedly harassed her physically and sexually in an inebriated condition several times. The case, registered against Choudhary, Karan, and their mother Neelam, is currently under investigation.

Despite gold 'gifts' and expensive wedding, Choudhary's family wanted more

The complaint said Choudhary's family has been pestering her sister-in-law and her family for a Hyundai Creta car; when their demand was not fulfilled, it led to her torture. The victim also stated that, for their marriage in 2018, her family gave a huge quantity of gold to Choudhary's family, and the wedding was hosted at a Delhi hotel, which cost Rs. 42 lakh.

No arrest has been made yet

Choudhary's sister-in-law further stated she had been subjected to repeated harassment. She mentioned that after her daughter's birth, her family had given them new clothes and silver worth Rs. 3 lakh, but Choudhary's family was hell-bent on a new Creta car. DSP Satendar Kumar of the Palwal Police told India Today the case is under investigation and no arrests have been made yet.

Arrest warrant issued against Choudhary in another case

This isn't the first time Choudhary landed in legal soup in recent months. In November 2022, an arrest warrant was issued against her over alleged cheating in connection to a 2018 Lucknow event. Choudhary and four organizers of the 2018 dance show at Lucknow's Smriti Upwan were accused of cheating after she didn't turn up for the event and the audience created a ruckus.

Career so far

Choudhary is a popular dancer known for her grooves to desi songs not only in Haryana but the entire North Indian belt. Her fame shot up with the song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal. She gained further popularity after featuring in Bigg Boss 11 and went on to work in films like Veere Ki Wedding, Dosti Ke Side Effects, and Nanu Ki Jaanu.