BJP, Opposition lock horns over I-T 'survey' at BBC offices

Written by Prateek Talukdar Feb 14, 2023, 05:40 pm 3 min read

The Opposition has accused the BJP-led government of targeted harassment following the IT Department's raids on BBC offices

After the Income Tax Department's purported "survey" at BBC's offices in Delhi and Mumbai on Tuesday, the Opposition has accused the BJP-led government of targeted harassment. The Congress called it an "undeclared emergency" while Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra sarcastically remarked, "How unexpected." Meanwhile, BJP leaders lambasted the Opposition for siding with the alleged anti-India media house.

Why does this story matter?

The I-T department's raid at the BBC offices on Tuesday comes after the Central government banned the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi by branding it as colonial propaganda.

Several people were detained across the country for watching the documentary in defiance of the order.

Last week, the Supreme Court sought the Centre's reply following appeals challenging its move to ban the documentary.

We're demanding JPC, BJP's stuck on BBC: Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said while the Opposition is demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe the allegations of fraud and tax evasion against Adani Group, the Centre is still hung up on BBC. Defending the action, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya said it wasn't the first instance and the Opposition should find out the reason behind the survey.

Opposition trying to pivot to Adani-Hindenburg row

Reports of Income Tax raid at BBC's Delhi office



Wow, really? How unexpected.



Meanwhile farsaan seva for Adani when he drops in for a chat with Chairman @SEBI_India office. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) February 14, 2023

Ideological emergency, says Akhilesh Yadav

Jammu and Kashmir's former chief minister and People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti said the cause of the I-T department's raid on BBC offices is "quite obvious." She accused the government of hounding those speaking the truth, including the Opposition leaders, media, and activists. Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav called it an "ideological emergency," referring to the Emergency imposed in 1975.

Continuation of trend to intimidate, harass media: Editor's Guild

The Editors Guild of India said it was deeply concerned about the tax surveys at BBC offices. It termed the action a continuation of the trend of using government agencies as tools to intimidate and harass those critical of the ruling establishment.

Don't go to office, don't use devices: BBC to employees

A message circulated internally among the BBC staffers asked them not to visit the office this entire week. The employees have been asked not to access computers and refrain from using personal phones as well. The government maintains that the I-T department's action was not a raid but a survey for "deliberate non-compliance with the Transfer Pricing Rules and its vast diversion of profits."

SC dismissed PIL seeking to ban BBC in India

Last week, the SC junked a plea seeking a complete ban on BBC's operations in India. The PIL filed by Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta alleged that the BBC used the documentary to defame India and that its rise as an economic superpower under PM Modi's leadership was irking the anti-India lobby. The SC bench dismissed the plea, calling it "absolutely misconceived."