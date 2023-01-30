India

Odisha Health Minister Naba Kisore Das's last rites today

Odisha Health Minister Naba Kisore Das's last rites today

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jan 30, 2023, 12:43 pm 3 min read

Odisha Health Minister's last rites to take place today at his native place

The last rites of Odisha Health Minister Naba Kisore Das, who died after being fatally shot by a police officer on Sunday, will take place at his native place of Jharsuguda on Monday. The late Biju Janata Dal (BJD) minister's mortal remains were first taken to the party office and will be brought to his native place later, as per reports.

Odisha government announces three-day state mourning

The mortal remains of Das were brought to his official residence in the early hours of Monday, after which they were taken to the BJP officer, per News18. Meanwhile, a three-day state mourning has been announced in Odisha. An official Odisha government release earlier said the national flag would fly at half-mast on the day of his death and the funeral as well.

Accused identified as ASI Gopalkrushna Das

Das suffered two bullet wounds on the left side of his chest, damaging his heart and lungs. The accused, identified as Assistant Sub-Iinspector (ASI) Gopalkrushna Das, opened fire at the minister when he got out of his car to attend an event at Gandhi Chowk in Jharsuguda district's Brajarajnagar. He was nabbed by the locals after the attack and handed over to the cops.

Das was flown over to Bhubaneswar for treatment

One of the most prominent leaders in Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's cabinet, Das was initially rushed to a local hospital and then taken to Apollo Hospital in Bhubaneswar in an air ambulance. Notably, in May 2019, Das took oath as the state's health and family welfare minister and continued in the same post even after Patnaik overhauled his cabinet in June last year.

Cop who killed Das was being treated for mental illness

As per PTI, ASI Das has been undergoing treatment by a psychiatrist for bipolar disorder but was still issued a service pistol. The accused cop hailed from Jaleswarkhandi village in the Ganjam district. He reportedly began his police career as a constable in Berhampur and later got transferred to Jharsuguda district 12 years ago.

Trigger warning: Video from attack, could be disturbing for some

Terrible news from Odisha. Odisha’s Health Minister Naba Kisore Das fired at by a security person. He has been rushed to the hospital in serious condition after sustaining bullet injury. One more person injured. More details are awaited.



pic.twitter.com/NGgkJWSLHu — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) January 29, 2023

PM Modi condoles Naba Das's death

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed shock and grief over Das's demise and offered his condolences to the late Odisha health minister's family. "Saddened by the unfortunate demise of Minister in Odisha Government, Shri Naba Kishore Das Ji. Condolences to his family in this tragic hour. Om Shanti," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

PM Modi's tweet on Das's death

Saddened by the unfortunate demise of Minister in Odisha Government, Shri Naba Kishore Das Ji. Condolences to his family in this tragic hour. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2023

Shocked and distressed: Patnaik on Das' death

Odisha Chief Minister Patnaik also expressed shock over Das's sudden demise on Sunday. "I am shocked and distressed. He was an asset to the government and the party," he said.