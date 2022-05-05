India

Odisha possibly staring at another cyclone: Details

May 05, 2022

Odisha government has issued an alert of a possible cyclone over the Bay of Bengal.

An alert has been issued by the Odisha government as the state faces a possible cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal in the coming days. It also assured the people that it was well prepared to face any eventuality. Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra said that the district collectors have been notified about the possible calamity and they are all well prepared.

Context Why does this story matter?

Odisha has witnessed successive cyclones in the past three years leaving trails of destruction.

Cyclone Yaas made landfall in 2021, Amphan in 2020, and Fani in 2019.

This time, too, the movement of winds northwestwards may increase the chances of the eastern coast getting affected.

If it intensifies into a cyclonic storm, it will be named Cyclone Asani (given by Sri Lanka).

IMD Low-pressure area expected around South Andaman Sea tomorrow

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a clear picture of the possibility of a cyclone is yet to emerge. Umashankar Das, senior scientist at IMD Bhubaneswar said that a low-pressure area is expected to be formed in South Andaman Sea and its neighborhood around Friday. Then it will move northwest which will intensify into a deep depression after 48 hours, i.e., by Sunday.

Fishermen warned Wind speed can go up to 75 km/hour, IMD predicts

The wind speed from tomorrow will likely hover between 40-50 km/hour and intensify from May 8 onwards, going up to 75 km/hour, Umashankar Das said. Fishermen have been warned against venturing out into the Andaman Sea, and east-central and southeast regions of the Bay of Bengal. District Collectors of all the 18 districts have been told to be prepared.

Information Special Relief Commissioner issues notification

Special Relief Commissioner and additional chief secretary (disaster management) Pradeep Kumar Jena issued a notification reading: "Keeping in view a possible cyclone over the Bay of Bengal, all preparedness measures are required to be undertaken well in advance to reduce the impacts of the cyclone."

Evacuation plan Here's what the advisory issued to district collectors says

The Odisha government asked all district collectors to prepare a detailed evacuation plan for people living in kutcha houses near the coast or in low-lying areas. The district emergency operation center and the control rooms of concerned offices must operate round-the-clock with adequate manpower. Communication equipment like phones, fax, etc. should be functioning, the government order said.

Uncertainty All low pressures don't become cyclones: IMD

Meanwhile, IMD Director General, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra clarified that all low pressures don't become cyclones and many of them fizzle out within the sea. IMD isn't making any forecasts yet regarding landfall and areas that will probably be affected as it is too early to speak about a cyclone. Mohapatra further said that any concrete information can only be given after the low-pressure is formed.