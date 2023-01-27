Politics

Amarinder Singh tipped to become new Maharashtra Governor

Amarinder Singh tipped to become new Maharashtra Governor

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jan 27, 2023, 06:38 pm 2 min read

Amarinder Singh tipped to replace Bhagat Singh Koshyari as new Maharashtra Governor

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh is reportedly the most likely candidate to become the new Governor of Maharashtra. Previously, numerous reports suggested that the BJP would choose Sumitra Mahajan to be the next Governor of Maharashtra. However, her name was quickly removed from consideration for the position.

Why does this story matter?

This development comes just a few days after Maharashtra's incumbent Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, communicated his wish to resign to PM Narendra Modi on Monday.

Throughout his tenure, the former Uttarakhand chief minister faced criticism and calls for his resignation for his controversial remarks.

If it happens, it will mark the first time Singh holds a significant post since his ouster as Punjab CM.

Reason behind Koshyari stepping down

The move by Koshyari came amid the Opposition accusing him of disrespecting Maharashtra's great men and icons, the most recent one being, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an icon of the "olden days." His remarks that "Mumbai will have no money" if the Gujaratis and Rajasthanis leave, sparked a massive backlash with former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray suggesting he be shown the Kolhapuri chappal.

Official statement from Koshyari

"During the recent visit of the Hon'ble Prime Minister to Mumbai, I have conveyed to him my desire to be discharged of all political responsibilities and to spend the remainder of my life in reading, writing and other activities. I have always received love and affection from the Hon'ble Prime Minister and I hope to receive the same in this regard," said Koshyari.

Path that led Amarinder Singh to BJP

Amarinder Singh officially merged his party Punjab Lok Congress in September last year with the BJP. Notably, he had announced the party right before the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. The veteran leader resigned from the grand old party in November 2021 after the party named Navjot Singh Sidhu as Punjab Congress Committee's new president.

Singh was appointed BJP's national executive member

Singh served as the Punjab CM until he was removed unceremoniously from his post just months before the Assembly elections in the state. In November 2022, Singh's party contested the assembly polls on all 117 seats but failed to secure any seats. In December last year, the saffron brigade appointed Singh as its national executive member.