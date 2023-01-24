Politics

Disagree with Digvijaya Singh's remarks over surgical strikes: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday that he disagrees with with Digvijaya Singh over his surgical strike remarks

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he disagreed with the remarks made by his party colleague Digvijaya Singh over the Indian Army's 2016 surgical strikes on terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. On Monday, Singh reportedly sought proof of these strikes from the government. The Congress has distanced itself from his remarks, raising doubts about the Indian Army's retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack.

What exactly did Gandhi say?

Addressing a press conference in Jammu, Gandhi said, "We disagree with Digvijaya Singh's views. The views of the party are above Digvijaya Singh's views." "Digvijaya Singh's views are outlying views. They are not views held by the party. We are absolutely crystal clear—the armed forces do a job and they do the job exceptionally well. They don't need to be providing proof," he said.