Bypoll results for 7 Assembly seats in 6 states today

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Nov 06, 2022, 12:20 pm 3 min read

Among all the seven Assembly constituencies where polling was held, the BJP held three seats, the Congress two, while the RJD and the Shiv Sena had one each

The counting of votes for the bypolls held across six states for the seven assembly constituencies got underway on Sunday. While high-stake electoral battles are being fought in several states, Haryana is witnessing a family contest. The elections took place in the constituencies of Bihar, Maharashtra, Odisha, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana on Thursday.

Details How contest stands after first round of counting

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in Uttar Pradesh's Gola Gokrannath, Haryana's Adampur, Bihar's Gopalganj and Odisha's Dhamnagar after first few rounds of counting. Down south, the K Chandrashekar's Rao's Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) is maintaining a healthy lead in Munugode In Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction is leading from Mumbai's Andheri East.

Haryana All parties slug it out

For Haryana's Adampur seat, the battle is between Indian National Lok Dal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the BJP, and the Congress. In Adampur, the by-poll was necessitated after ex-chief minister Bhajan Lal's son Kuldeep Bishnoi stepped down as MLA from the seat and moved to BJP from the Congress in August and contested the bypoll as the BJP candidate.

Maharashtra Shiv Sena (Uddhav) expected to win

In Andheri East, the Sena faction's candidate Rutuja Latke is expected to win the bypoll comfortably as BJP decided not to contest. This is the first electoral battle after the revolt in the Shiv Sena by Eknath Shinde and 39 other legislators, which resulted in the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Bihar RJD wins one of two seats

BJP was outperformed by the RJD in one of two constituencies in Bihar. RJD candidate Neelam Devi, wife of Anant Singh who was disqualified after being convicted of illegally keeping guns, won the Mokama seat. It was the first major poll since Chief Minister Nitish Kumar parted ways with the BJP to joined hands with the RJD and the Congress to form a government.

Two-way contest It's BJP v/s SP in Uttar Pradesh

The BJP is looking to keep hold of UP's Gola Gokarannath seat, which fell vacant after the recent death of BJP MLA Arvind Giri in September this year. With the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party not contesting the bypolls here, the fight is between the BJP's Aman Giri and former Gola Gokarannath MLA and the Samajwadi Party candidate Vinay Tiwari.

Information BJP looks to retain seat in Odisha

It is a fierce bout between ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Abanti Das and the BJP's Suryabanshi Suraj Sthitaprajana in the Dhamnagar bypoll in Odisha. The BJP won it last time but MLA Bishnu Sethi's death vacant the seat. It has fielded his son.

Numbers Highest voter turnout was recorded in Telangana

During the recently concluded Assembly bypolls across six states, Telangana's Munugode constituency reported the highest voter turnout, according to the Election Commission of India trends. As per reports, 52.47% was recorded in Mokama in Bihar, while 48.35% voter turnout was reported in the Gopalganj constituency. Meanwhile, Telangana's Munugode witnessed the highest voter turnout with 77.55%. Haryana's Adampur constituency recorded a 75.25% voter turnout.