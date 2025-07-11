Google now offers $340K base pay to attract AI talent

Google has revised its compensation package to attract top-tier talent and reward high performers. The move comes as the global artificial intelligence (AI) race heats up. According to filings with the US Department of Labor (reviewed by Business Insider), software engineers at Google can now earn base salaries as high as $340,000. This excludes stock grants and bonuses that can further increase total compensation packages.

Competitive landscape Total compensation packages for AI researchers can exceed $500,000 The revamped pay structure is not just limited to software engineers. Product managers, AI researchers, and other key technical roles are also being offered record pay packages. This is part of Google's strategy to stay ahead in the AI race against rivals like Meta and OpenAI. The competition has led tech giants to offer unprecedented compensation packages, including stock options and bonuses for top-tier AI talent.

Rival strategies Meta also offering massive pay packages to secure AI talent Meta has also stepped up its AI investments, hiring researchers and engineers to bolster its generative AI capabilities and Reality Labs division. In 2023, CEO Mark Zuckerberg called building advanced AI the company's "single largest investment area." Compensation for senior AI researchers at Meta reportedly ranges from $600,000 to over $1 million when stock and bonuses are included.

Market competition OpenAI's total compensation packages exceeds $1 million Microsoft-backed OpenAI has also become a fierce competitor in the AI talent market. Senior research engineers at OpenAI earn base salaries starting from $200,000 to $370,000. Total packages including equity can go up to $800,000 to $1 million. Many of these offers come with profit-sharing and early equity options, making them even more enticing as OpenAI's valuation continues to rise.