Gemini Live now lets you create events, take notes

Google has started rolling out a new feature for its Gemini Live AI, allowing it to integrate with Google Keep. The capability was first announced at the I/O 2025 event in May. With this integration, users will be able to create Calendar events, set reminders in Tasks, and add notes directly into Keep during conversations.

Enhanced functionality Camera input support adds to functionality The integration with Google Keep isn't just limited to voice commands. It also works with camera input, which means you can use it to scan a poster with a date or a paper shopping list. This makes Gemini Live more than just a conversational tool; it becomes an actionable assistant for users.

Location insights Gemini Live also getting integrated with Google Maps Along with Google Keep, Gemini Live is also getting integrated with the Google Maps app/extension. This will give users real-time information about a location. The company has hinted at more "Google ecosystem connections" being planned for the future. These integrations are designed to make Gemini Live even more useful by expanding its capabilities beyond simple conversations.