Gemini Live now lets you create events, take notes
What's the story
Google has started rolling out a new feature for its Gemini Live AI, allowing it to integrate with Google Keep. The capability was first announced at the I/O 2025 event in May. With this integration, users will be able to create Calendar events, set reminders in Tasks, and add notes directly into Keep during conversations.
Enhanced functionality
Camera input support adds to functionality
The integration with Google Keep isn't just limited to voice commands. It also works with camera input, which means you can use it to scan a poster with a date or a paper shopping list. This makes Gemini Live more than just a conversational tool; it becomes an actionable assistant for users.
Location insights
Gemini Live also getting integrated with Google Maps
Along with Google Keep, Gemini Live is also getting integrated with the Google Maps app/extension. This will give users real-time information about a location. The company has hinted at more "Google ecosystem connections" being planned for the future. These integrations are designed to make Gemini Live even more useful by expanding its capabilities beyond simple conversations.
User experience
What's the user experience like?
When you use the new features, a chip with the app icon and name for Google Calendar or Tasks will pop up at the bottom of your screen. Gemini also gives visual feedback like "Note created," with an option to undo. While some reports suggest this may already be rolling out, it may take some time to reach all Android devices.