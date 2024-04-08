Next Article

A fix is underway

Android Auto glitch redirects all voice commands to Google Maps

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:31 pm Apr 08, 2024

What's the story A newly identified glitch in Android Auto is causing all voice-activated navigation commands to be processed solely through Google Maps. This issue arises irrespective of the user's preferred navigation app. Typically, Android Auto allows users to give voice commands for navigation via Google Assistant, which are then directed to the user's selected or most recently used navigation app.

User experience

Users report voice commands routed exclusively through Google Maps

Over the past week, several users have reported that their voice commands are being directed exclusively to Google Maps on Android Auto. This occurs even when they've chosen to use other navigation apps like Waze. To circumvent this issue, some users have found it necessary to completely disable the Google Maps app on their devices.

Potential fix

Solution in progress for Android Auto glitch

A potential solution to the Android Auto glitch appears to be underway. Some of those affected by the issue have reported that a specific version of the Google application, has successfully resolved the problem. This fix has restored the previously malfunctioning feature, allowing voice commands to be directed to their chosen navigation app once again.