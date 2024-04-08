Next Article

The breached data is also on sale

Major data breach hits boAt, 7.5 million customers affected

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:18 pm Apr 08, 2024

What's the story In a significant cybersecurity incident, the data of more than 7.5 million customers of boAt, a leading manufacturer of smartwatches and audio products, has been exposed on the dark web. The breach was reportedly executed by a hacker called ShopifyGUY last week. The compromised data includes sensitive customer details such as names, contact numbers, addresses, email IDs, as well as customer IDs.

Consequences

Potential risks of the data breach

The leaked dataset, approximately 2GB in size, poses a huge risk to the affected individuals. Cybersecurity expert Saumay Srivastava emphasized that such breaches extend outside the immediate loss of personal information. He explained, "Exposed personal details make people more susceptible to financial scams and criminals can use this information to launch phishing attacks." Srivastava also warned that identity thieves could misuse this data, for unauthorized transactions or even harm victims' credit scores.

Company impact

Impact on boAt and suggested response

The breach not only threatens the privacy as well as security of millions of boAt customers, but also has serious implications for the company. Potential consequences include loss of customer trust, reputational damage, and legal repercussions. Yash Kadakia, founder of Security Brigade, laid bare doubts about boAt's response to the breach. He suggested that "The company should ideally notify all users, perform an in-depth investigation on how the attackers got in and what else they may have accessed."

Data circulation

Stolen data available for purchase, company yet to respond

Despite the severity of the breach, boAt has not yet issued an official statement. The stolen data is reportedly available for purchase on certain forums for as little as ₹180. This raises concerns that it will soon be widely circulated on platforms like Telegram, potentially leading to an increase in telephonic and email scams by malicious actors exploiting the compromised information.