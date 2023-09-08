New flaw in Apple devices allowed spyware infection, researchers claim

Technology

New flaw in Apple devices allowed spyware infection, researchers claim

Written by Rishabh Raj September 08, 2023 | 11:37 am 2 min read

NSO Group has been under US scanner since 2021 (Photo credit: CTech)

Researchers at digital watchdog group Citizen Lab said on Thursday that they have discovered a critical flaw in Apple devices. This flaw has been exploited by the Pegasus spyware, linked to the Israeli firm NSO Group. The vulnerability allowed iPhones running iOS 16.6 to be compromised without any user interaction. Apple has since released updates to address the issue.

Here's how Citizen Lab uncovered the iPhone's vulnerability

Citizen Lab, based at the University of Toronto's Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy, found the flaw. They did so while examining an Apple device belonging to an employee of a Washington-based civil society group. "This shows that civil society is once again serving as the early warning system about really sophisticated attacks," said a senior researcher at Citizen Lab, John Scott-Railton.

What is Pegasus?

Pegasus is a spyware tool by NSO Group, and it's been around since at least 2016. It's used to secretly monitor electronic devices. However, NSO claims that it "creates technology that helps government agencies prevent and investigate terrorism and crime to save thousands of lives."

NSO Group has been under scanner since 2021

NSO Group has been under scrutiny since 2021 for its alleged involvement in surveillance and cyber espionage activities targeting government officials, journalists, and activists. The company's Pegasus spyware has been at the center of numerous controversies, including its use in high-profile cybercrimes. With the discovery of this new Apple device vulnerability, concerns about the potential misuse of NSO's technology continue to grow.

Share this timeline