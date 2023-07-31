Technology

Apple's exception for X: New name live on App Store

Written by Athik Saleh July 31, 2023 | 07:18 pm 2 min read

X has a new tagline on the App Store now (Photo credit: X Corp.)

Elon Musk's long-planned rebrand of Twitter into X came to fruition recently. Over the last few days, the company has been busy removing any reminiscent of the old bird app. Apple's App Store, however, remained a challenge for X, as the tech giant typically doesn't allow single-letter names. Well, not anymore. It seems Apple has made an exception for X.

Twitter's rebranding to X has not been seamless by any means. The exercise was off to a confusing start. While the app became X officially, the name Twitter and the old logo remained intact in many places. It was only last week it became X on Android. However, many considered Apple's policy about single-character apps to challenge Musk and X.

The company couldn't change the app's name on iOS

X Corp. started its rebranding efforts on iOS last week. The company replaced the old logo with the new X logo. It also changed screenshots in the App Store. However, it wasn't able to change the app's listed name. That's because the App Store Connect doesn't allow developers to use one character as the app name. It shows an error when people do that.

Another app with the same name renamed

Apple, however, seems to have made an exception for X Corp. It is unclear why Apple did this, but it is safe to presume that X really pushed for it. The app's path was made easier when another app named X changed its name. That app used Unicode to jump over Apple's restrictions. The changes don't end there.

X has a new tagline on App Store

X has also changed its tagline on the App Store. It now reads "Blaze your glory!" The previous one read "Let's talk." It is unclear what the company meant by the new one.

The rebranding exercise is far from over

Twitter's rebranding isn't complete yet. The microblogging platform's website URL is still 'twitter.com.' The blue-colored 'Tweet' button also remains the same. The same word can be seen at several other places on the app. The company's premium subscription is also still called 'Twitter Blue.' The company may make relevant changes in the coming days to make the rebrand complete.