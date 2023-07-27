Twitter becomes 'X' on Android as rebranding takes shape

Written by Athik Saleh July 27, 2023 | 02:26 pm 2 min read

Twitter's rebranding to X has been haphazard (Photo credit: X Corp)

Twitter's change to X was sudden. The platform now has a new name and logo. The rebranding effort, however, has been haphazard. The changes are yet to be reflected everywhere. The Twitter branding can be still seen in places. However, the company has replaced the iconic bird logo on Twitter's Android app. The time of the blue bird is almost coming to an end.

Why does this story matter?

Elon Musk insists people call his microblogging platform X. The only evident change after Musk's announcement about the rebranding was that the new X logo appeared on the web client. Everything else remained the same. As has been the case with Musk's Twitter, the announcement came before considering what needs to be done. The change on Android is just a step.

The company posted new screenshots on Google Play

The name Twitter does not exist in the Google Play Store anymore. We have X in its place, with the new X logo. The company has also posted screenshots of the new app. It has made sure that the Twitter branding is not visible in any of the snaps. The app's Play Store listing is also different now.

The app has a new Play Store description

"The X app is the trusted digital town square for everyone," the new listing reads. The listing describes what people can do with X. Unfortunately, it also has something about "Twitter spaces." It seems the company wasn't that careful after all.

X's iOS app is still the same

The rebranding still hasn't reached everywhere. For instance, X's iOS app still looks like the old Twitter. The microblogging site's URL is still 'twitter.com.' Even 'x.com' redirects to the old address. The official handle also reads 'twitter.com/x.' Separately, the company's Help Center still has the bird logo and the blue-colored 'Tweet' button remains the same.

X wants advertisers to pay $1,000/month

As Twitter's (X) rebranding is underway, the company has reportedly asked its advertisers to spend $1,000 (around Rs. 81,913) per month on ads to keep their verified status intact. Musk said the "moderately high" cost will help reduce accounts of scammers on the platform. The move is clearly aimed at improving X's bottom line. It needs to be seen whether this antagonizes advertisers further.

