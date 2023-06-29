Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for June 29: Redeem exclusive rewards

Free Fire MAX codes for June 29: Redeem exclusive rewards

Written by Sanjana Shankar June 29, 2023 | 09:50 am 2 min read

The game is currently available only to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX was released with graphical enhancements in September 2021. The game provides an extensive range of in-game supplies on a daily basis. These extra collectibles come in handy during combat and help players improve their gaming strategies. The developers of the game generate redeemable codes daily, providing free access to the rewards.

Why does this story matter?

The free rewards redemption program, regular updates, and enhanced gameplay are among the key reasons behind the game's growing popularity among Indian users. At present, Free Fire MAX is available only on the Android version in India. The game has obtained a good rating and has managed to cross the 100 million downloads mark on Google Play Store.

There are a couple of rules for redeeming the codes

The alphanumeric codes have to be redeemed via the official rewards redemption website and Indian servers only. Users are only allowed to log in using official gaming credentials. Users can redeem as many codes as they wish to but each code is valid only once. The codes are time-sensitive and have to be redeemed within 12-18 hours of release.

Check out the codes for June 29

Here are the codes for today: FFAC-2YXE-6RF2, FFCM-CPSB-N9CU, BR43-FMAP-YEZZ, HNC9-5435-FAGJ. FFCM-CPSJ-99S3, XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ, V427-K98R-UCHZ, MCPW-2D1U-3XA3. NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ, FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, MCPW-2D2W-KWF2, ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH, FFCM-CPSE-N5MX.

Follow these steps to redeem the codes

First, visit the game's official rewards redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your gaming account using your Google, Huawei, Twitter, Facebook, Apple, or VK credentials. Enter a redeemable code in the text field and click "Confirm," and then select "Ok." After every successful redemption, you will receive a notification. The associated reward can be collected from the in-game notification section.

Here's a list of other battle royale games

Several other battle royale games provide a gaming experience similar to Free Fire MAX. The list includes Call of Duty, Apex Legends Mobile, Fortnite, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), and New State Mobile.