Technology

WhatsApp releases 32-member video calling feature for Windows beta app

WhatsApp releases 32-member video calling feature for Windows beta app

Written by Sanjana Shankar June 28, 2023 | 08:46 pm 1 min read

It is currently available only to beta users

In the past few months, we have seen how WhatsApp has brought in a slew of improvements to its desktop app. The company is now releasing the functionality to do video calls with up to 32 participants via the WhatsApp for Windows app. However, the feature is currently available only to beta users. The wider release is likely to happen in the coming weeks.

So far, only 32-member audio calls were supported

Until now, users could only place WhatsApp audio calls with 32 participants via the Windows app. Now that same limit is finally being extended to video calls as well. The added convenience, however, does not come as a complete surprise. A couple of months ago, WhatsApp revealed it was working on improving the speed and calling experience for the desktop client.

The feature is a part of Windows beta update 2.2324.1.0

Per WABetaInfo, some beta testers can see a banner on the WhatsApp desktop app prompting them to try the 32-member video call feature. If you are a beta user and are not able to access the functionality, you will have to wait for a few more days. The latest feature is a part of the Windows beta update, carrying version 2.2324.1.0.