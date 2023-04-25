Technology

WhatsApp may permit direct status sharing to Facebook: Here's how

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 25, 2023, 07:09 pm 2 min read

The feature will be available on Android and iOS

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow you to directly share status updates to Facebook without having to leave the app. However, you will have to wait a bit longer since the option is not available yet. It is currently under development for the iOS and Android beta channels and will be released via a future update.

The automatic toggle option will be available under Settings

There will be a new toggle option called 'Always share to Facebook story' within the settings section of the app, per WABetaInfo. Once the feature has been enabled, every time you post a status update, it will automatically be shared as a Facebook Story as well. Further, you will have complete control over who gets to see your status.

The automatic status-sharing feature can also be disabled

You will also be able to turn off the automatic status-sharing feature. Do note that it is currently possible to share status updates to Facebook from WhatsApp, and for that, you have to link your account. You first have to upload the status on WhatsApp and then, you can manually share the posted status to other apps, like Facebook.

The feature will be released via a future update

The new feature, once enabled, will make it easier and faster for you to share WhatsApp status updates to Facebook. The status-sharing option is currently under development and will be available via a future update.

WhatsApp is also working on a newsletter facility

The Meta-owned app is also working on a newsletter tool similar to Telegram, which will reportedly be called 'Channels.' Channels on WhatsApp will be a "one-to-many" tool for broadcasting information and it will let you get updates from sources you wish to follow. User information and contact numbers will not be visible to others who are a part of the same channel.

An expiring group chats option is in the works

WhatsApp is also said to be working on an expiring group chats option. As part of the new feature, group chats will have an expiry date, including one day, a week, and a month, allowing you to manage groups better and also save storage space.