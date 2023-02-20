Technology

Everything to know about Meta Verified: Requirements, perks, and availability

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 20, 2023, 10:28 am 3 min read

After Elon Musk's Twitter, Meta has decided to launch its own subscription service. Dubbed 'Meta Verified,' the service will provide users with a blue badge and several other benefits. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the news via his newly launched broadcast channel on Instagram. Meta Verified for Facebook and Instagram will be first rolled out to users in Australia and New Zealand this week.

Why does this story matter?

While announcing Meta's latest quarterly earnings this month, Zuckerberg said 2023 will be the "year of efficiency." It seems cost-cutting isn't the only way Meta plans to achieve efficiency.

The company has been heavily reliant on advertising for revenue. With ad spending on the decline now due to economic uncertainties, Meta is on the lookout for new revenue streams.

New feature is about increasing authenticity and security: Zuckerberg

"This week we're starting to roll out Meta Verified — a subscription service that lets you verify your account with a government ID, get a blue badge, get extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you, and get direct access to customer support," Zuckerberg wrote. "This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services," he added.

Users need minimum activity and must be 18 years old

To avail Meta Verified, users will need to meet certain conditions. First, they will need minimum activity requirements, such as prior posting history. Users should be at least 18 years old. Then, they will need to submit a government ID with a photo and name that matches the Facebook or Instagram account they are applying for.

Verified offers increased visibility and direct access to customer support

Meta Verified, as expected, comes with a slew of perks. Users who sign up for the service will receive a blue badge, proactive protection against impersonation, direct access to customer support, and increased visibility and reach. Other features include exclusive stickers for Stories and Reels and 100 free stars (digital currency used to tip creators) every month.

Already verified accounts won't be affected

Meta said the new feature wouldn't affect already verified Facebook and Instagram accounts based on previous requirements, including authenticity and notability. Once an account is verified, users won't be able to change their profile name, username, birthday, or profile photo without going through the verification process again. Meta Verified is not available to businesses yet.

Feature will be available in Australia, New Zealand this week

The service will be first launched in Australia and New Zealand this week. In Australia, it will cost $19.99 AUD on the web and $24.99 AUD on mobile. In New Zealand, it will be priced at $23.99 NZD on the web and $29.99 NZD on mobile. The higher cost on iOS and Android is a way to offset the commission on app stores.