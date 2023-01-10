Technology

Instagram to revamp home screen; removes shopping tab from menu

Written by Sanjana Shankar Jan 10, 2023, 07:04 pm 2 min read

Thre revamped navigation menu will be released in February

Instagram is going to release a redesigned version of the navigation bar in February. As part of this change, the 'Instagram Shop' option will be removed from the main menu, which is currently present at the bottom of the home screen. The revamped navigation menu, according to the company, will "make it easier" for users to share and connect with their friends and interests.

Why does this story matter?

The Meta-owned app reportedly began experimenting with the new home feed layout in September last year in order to simplify the user experience.

However, even without a noticeable shortcut on the home screen, the shopping option will still continue to be a part of the app.

The shopping feature on Instagram is currently limited to certain regions.

Here's what the redesigned navigation menu will look like

The option to create new posts, which is currently present next to the messages, will now be positioned at the center of the navigation menu located at the bottom. The reels tab, which was formerly at the center of this menu, will take the place of the shopping tab, which will not have any direct shortcut on the home screen anymore.

The shopping feature will still be functional

"You will still be able to set up and run your shop on Instagram as we continue to invest in shopping experiences that provide the most value for people and businesses across feed, stories, reels, ads, and more," said the company on its support page.

The company is scaling down its e-commerce activities

According to a report by The Information, the company is cutting down on the shopping features in order to direct its attention to advertising, away from e-commerce activities, in order to build the short-form video business. The company has not said anything as yet as to what would happen to the personalized in-app shopping page after the redesigned version has been launched next month.