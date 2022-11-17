Business

Who is Sandhya Devanathan, Meta's new India head?

Written by Athik Saleh Nov 17, 2022, 04:42 pm 2 min read

Sandhya Devanathan will be a part of Meta's APAC leadership team (Photo credit: Meta)

Meta has announced the appointment of Sandhya Devanathan as the new head of its India operations. Her appointment follows a string of high-profile departures from the company, including that of former head Ajit Mohan. Devanathan, who currently leads the social media giant's gaming efforts in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, has been elevated to Vice President of Meta India.

Context Why does this story matter?

The month of November has been filled with shake-ups for Meta. The company first laid off around 11,000 employees.

This was followed by the resignation of two high-profile executives in India. Considering the importance Meta places on India as a market, this is a crucial appointment.

Devanathan's experience in the company's APAC operations should prove beneficial in her role in India.

New appointment Devanathan will report to Meta's APAC head

Devanathan will take charge as Meta's India head on January 1, 2023. She returns to India after heading the company's APAC gaming business, one of its largest verticals in the world. She will report to Dan Neary, Meta's APAC Vice President. This is a shift in the reporting hierarchy. Previous top executives in India used to report to Meta's headquarters in Menlo Park, California.

Responsibility She will be responsible for strengthening strategic relationships in India

Devanathan will be responsible for bringing Meta's "business and revenue priorities together to serve its partners and clients while continuing to support the long-term growth of Meta's business and commitment to India," the company said in a statement. She will also be in charge of strengthening strategic relationships with leading brands, creators, advertisers, and partners in the country.

Resume Devanathan joined Meta in 2016

Devanathan did her bachelor's in chemical engineering from Andhra University in 1998. She then completed her MBA from the Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi. She began her professional career with Citibank in 2000 and later joined Standard Chartered Bank in 2009. Her tryst with Meta began in 2016. She was the Country Managing Director, Singapore and Business Head, Vietnam.

Official words India is Meta's largest market in terms of users

"I'm pleased to welcome Sandhya as our new leader for India. Sandhya has a proven track record of scaling businesses, building exceptional and inclusive teams, driving product innovation, and building strong partnerships," said Marne Levine, Chief Business Officer, Meta. Levine also spoke about the importance of India as a market for Meta. It is the largest market for the company's family of apps.