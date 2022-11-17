Business

Sensex slips 230 points, Nifty settles below 18,350 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Nov 17, 2022, 03:55 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 ended flat at 8,583.35 points

On Thursday, major indices of the stock market ended in the hands of bears with the Sensex settling 230 points down at 61,750.6 and the Nifty closing at 18,343.9 points. The midcap stocks traded near the flat line with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing at 8,583.35 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Thursday.

Round-up Who were the biggest winners and losers?

On Thursday, NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY INFRA, and NIFTY REALTY emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 0.78%, 0.13%, and 0.04%, respectively. The top-gaining stocks were TATA Consumer Products, Adani Enterprises, and Larsen, adding 1.79%, 1.52%, and 1.21%, respectively. M&M, Titan Company, and Tata Motors emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 2.35%, 2.28%, and 1.95%, respectively.

Commodities INR goes down by 0.43% against the US Dollar

On Thursday, the Indian rupee (INR) declined 0.43% against the US dollar to end at Rs. 81.65 in the forex trade. The prices of both gold and silver futures witnessed a decline, with the former slipping 1.28% and the latter shedding 2.91% to settle at Rs. 49,362 and Rs. 56,339, respectively. The crude oil futures slipped 5.49% to $78.79/barrel.

Information Take a look at the global markets

Among the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index on Thursday shed 210.82 points to 18,045.66 points while the Nikkei gained 97.73 points to 27,930.57 points. In the US, NASDAQ witnessed a decline, edging 1.54% lower to 11,183.66 points.

Crypto How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin, the world's leading cryptocurrency, is selling at $16,522.71, down 1.24% from yesterday. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 3.18% and is currently trading at $1,191.89. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $0.9996 (0.03% up), $264.84 (3.01% down), and $0.3234 (3.44% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.08461, down 3.38% from yesterday.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Thursday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter, while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.