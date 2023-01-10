Technology

WhatsApp rolls out new updates for Android and iOS beta

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 10, 2023, 06:37 pm 2 min read

WhatsApp's latest features are visible to select beta users

WhatsApp is rolling out new updates for Android and iOS beta apps. Talking about Android, WhatsApp beta version 2.23.2.2, now offers an alert informing the users that they can forward media with captions. On the other hand, the WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.1.0.71, adds a redesigned toast view when a user deletes the messages. It also introduces a fix for the crash issue.

There is an alert upon forwarding media

Back in October, WhatsApp added the ability to forward images/videos/GIFs, or documents, with a caption on Android. The feature was made available to some beta testers. Now the Meta-owned app brings an alert feature, which pops up when a user attempts to forward a file. "Media and captions are now forwarded together. You can always remove the caption before you forward," says the alert.

The alert ensures that the user stays aware

By displaying the pop-up, WhatsApp ensures that the user remains aware of the new feature, whenever they forward something. The alert notifies users that the captions will be forwarded by default. However, the user certainly gets the ability to remove the caption from the media before forwarding it. The alert feature will act as a gentle reminder helping users control the details they forward.

A new interface for toast view on iOS beta

WhatsApp recently announced the ability to recover accidentally deleted messages, by clicking on 'UNDO.' It is adjacent to the "Messages deleted for me" text within the full-fledged horizontal pop-up, appearing at the bottom. Well, this horizontal pop-up icon has been redesigned. It now features a shorter icon with rounded borders and a translucent view. It is a minor change but improves the user interface.

The new features are available to beta users

WhatsApp's latest updates are noticeable to users using Android and iOS beta apps with versions 2.23.2.2 and 23.1.0.71, respectively. If you don't witness the changes even after downloading the latest beta app versions, you are advised to check later.