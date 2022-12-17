Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for December 17

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 17, 2022, 10:03 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX has surpassed 100 million downloads on the Play Store

Garena's Free Fire MAX has garnered a resounding amount of success in India's Android ecosystem. The game's popularity among players is boosted by its engaging plot, enhanced graphics, and frequent updates. Additionally, the creators of this battle royale game also publish redeemable codes every day, allowing players to amass a variety of in-game items for free. Here's how you can redeem today's codes.

Why does this story matter?

The game's rewards redemption program helps retain the user base by allowing players to grab resources such as diamonds, costume bundles, royale vouchers, protective gear, skins, and more.

Gamers can improve their performance on the battlefield and climb the leaderboard by using these in-game items.

Codes are redeemable once per person

Individuals need to follow some ground rules to redeem Free Fire MAX codes. A player can claim multiple codes but every code can be redeemed by them just once. The rewards redemption page is the only place where you can redeem the codes. Also, only the players using Indian servers are eligible to claim them. The codes must be redeemed within 12-18 hours.

Here's the list of alphanumeric characters

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. December 17 are listed below. Use them to earn in-game items for free. GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, FFAC-2YXE-6RF2, FFCO-8BS5-JW2D FF9M-J31C-XKRG, FFIC-JGW9-NKYT, WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G, FF7M-UY4M-E6SC, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes?

To redeem the codes, visit the Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption page at (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Access your account using your Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, VK, or Huawei credentials. In the text box, enter a valid redeemable code and click on "Confirm." Next, press "Ok." Once your redemption is successful, you can collect the reward from your game's mailbox within 24 hours.