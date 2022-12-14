Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for December 14: How to redeem?

Written by Sanjana Shankar Dec 14, 2022, 10:21 am 2 min read

Garena's Free Fire MAX is accessible only via Android devices in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is an action-adventure battle royale game. What makes it all the more fascinating is the extensive range of additional in-game items. The in-game collectibles can be purchased using real money or can be accessed for free by using redeemable codes. The exclusive bonuses include pets, diamonds, skins, costumes, royale vouchers, loot crates, protective gear, and weapons.

Why does this story matter?

111 Dots Studio, the Vietnamese gaming company garnered immense popularity after the release of the Free Fire game, which is currently banned by the Indian government.

Free Fire MAX is its graphically enhanced version that made its debut in September 2021.

The rewards aid players on the battlefield and increase their chances of achieving better leaderboard rankings during the game.

Each code is encrypted for single-time use only

There are a few ground rules to be followed in order to redeem the codes in the Free Fire MAX game. Players can claim as many codes as they wish but each code can be redeemed only once. The 12-digit alphanumeric codes can only be redeemed via Indian servers. The redeemable codes expire after 12 to 18 hours of release.

Check out the codes for December 14

These are the codes for December 14. Use them to earn rewards. 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E, WLSG-JXS5-KFYR, FF11-64XN-JZ2V. FF11-9MB3-PFA5, FF10-617K-GUF9, FF11-DAKX-4WHV, FF11-NJN5-YS3E. FF11-WFNP-P956, MCPT-ENXZ-F4TA, B6IY-CTNH-4PV3, ZRJA-PH29-4KV5. SARG-886A-V5GR, YXY3-EGTL-HGJX, ZZAT-XB24-0ES8, FFIC-33NT-EUKA. VNY3-MQWN-KEGU, E2F8-6ZRE-MK49, V44Z-Z5YY-7CBS, X99T-K56X-DJ4X.

Follow these steps to redeem the codes

Head to the game's official rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Copy a redeemable code, paste it into the text box and click on "Confirm." Further, select "Ok." Each successful redemption will offer you the associated reward, which can be picked from the game's mail section.