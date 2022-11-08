Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for November 8: How to redeem?

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 08, 2022

Free Fire MAX can be downloaded from the Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena has released Free Fire MAX to improve the battle royale gaming experience. The game's improved visuals and engaging plot contribute to its popularity in India. Additionally, the developers have introduced the rewards redemption program, which lets the players obtain various in-game items for free. People with a large inventory stand a better chance of surviving and climbing the leaderboard.

Why does this story matter?

Playing a battle royale game with friends is exciting, but using the same tools could make gamers lose interest.

As a result, the makers of Free Fire MAX frequently offer redeemable codes that grant players access to a selection of in-game collectibles. Using the additional supplies aids in competing on the battleground.

This gesture of appreciation has helped game creators retain the user base.

Codes are exclusive to Indian servers

Gamers must abide by a few ground rules to redeem the Free Fire MAX codes. Firstly, the codes are valid for redemption only through the Indian servers. Even though players can claim multiple codes in one go, they can redeem each code only once. The 12-digit codes must be redeemed using the game's rewards redemption page within 12 to 18 hours.

Here are the codes for November 8

Below is a list of the Free Fire MAX codes that are valid for today i.e. November 8. Redeem them to get free in-game bonuses. FFDB-GQWP-NHJX, WD2A-TK3Z-EA55, U8S4-7JGJ-H5MG, ZZAT-XB24-QES8 FFIC-33NT-EUKA, VNY3-MQWN-KEGU, E2F8-6ZRE-MK49, 4TPQ-RDQJ-HVP4 HHNA-T6VK-Q9R7, 2FG9-4YCW-9VMV, HFNS-J6W7-4Z48, XFW4-Z6Q8-82WY V44Z-Z5YY-7CBS

How to redeem the 12-digit codes?

The Free Fire MAX codes can be redeemed by heading to the game's official redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Enter your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials to log into your account. Now, add a redeemable code in the text box and press "Confirm." Then, click on "Ok." You can pick your reward from the game's mail section after every successful redemption.