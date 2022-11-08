Technology

This is how Xiaomi 13 Pro will look like

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 08, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is anticipated to get a LEICA-branded rear camera setup (Photo credit: @OnLeaks and @ Xoutons)

Xiaomi is prepping for its upcoming 13 line-up, which may arrive sometime later this November or early December. Weeks ahead of the official announcement, the renders of the Xiaomi 13 Pro have been revealed by renowned tipster Steve H.McFly, who goes by the name @OnLeaks on Twitter. The device will get curved edges, a monotone finish, and a squircle camera module.

The Xiaomi 13 series will feature a few design and performance upgrades. The line-up is expected to have at least two smartphones, including the standard Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro.

The Pro variant in the series is tipped to get the LEICA-engineered camera module with a 50MP, 1.0-inch Sony IMX989 sensor - similar to the Xiaomi 12S Ultra.

Design and display The handset is expected to get a 2K AMOLED panel

The Xiaomi 13 Pro will get a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, curved edges, a narrower frame compared to its predecessor, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. The device may boast a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED screen with HDR10+ certification, Dolby Vision, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It could be offered in Black, White, Green, and Pink colorways. Of these, the latter two may sport a leather finish.

Information It may boast 50MP triple rear cameras

On the rear, the Xiaomi 13 Pro will sport triple cameras, which may include a 50MP (OIS) primary camera with a 1.0-inch Sony IMX989 sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP (OIS) telephoto snapper. For selfies, the device may offer a 32MP front-facing camera.

Internals A Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC may power the device

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is tipped to house the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It may come with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The device is likely to boot Android 13-based MIUI 14. Under the hood, it may pack a 4,800mAh battery with 120W fast-charging. Connectivity options should include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Xiaomi 13 Pro: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Xiaomi 13 Pro will be revealed at the time of its launch, which is expected to happen later this month or early December. In India, the handset may be priced at around Rs. 68,000.