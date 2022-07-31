Technology

Redmi 10 (2022) spotted on official Indian website; launch soon

Written by Athik Saleh Jul 31, 2022, 10:31 am 2 min read

Redmi 10 (2022) has an adaptive refresh rate of up to 90Hz (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi is gearing up to introduce a new Redmi-branded device in India dubbed the Redmi 10 (2022). The handset was spotted on the official website by tipster Mukul Sharma. The listing on the webpage does not reveal any specifications. However, it suggests an imminent launch of the smartphone. To recall, the Redmi 10 (2022) made its global debut in February.

Why does this story matter?

Xiaomi is set to add to its Redmi portfolio in India with the Redmi 10 (2022). This successor to the original Redmi 10 offers good value for money in the budget segment.

The device will fit those who want a camera-focused smartphone with a great display. And guess what, it will not make a dent in your savings as well.

Design and display The smartphone features a Full-HD+ DotDisplay

The Redmi 10 (2022) features a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it sports a rectangle-like camera bump. The handset packs a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) DoTDisplay with an AdaptiveSync refresh rate of up to 90Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Globally, it is offered in Carbon Gray, Pebble White, and Sea Blue colors.

It boasts a 50MP main camera

The Redmi 10 (2022) flaunts a quad rear camera setup, including a 50MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth snapper. Up front, it sports an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.

Internals A MediaTek Helio G88 SoC powers the handset

The Redmi 10 (2022) is fueled by a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone draws power from a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging as well as 9W reverse wired charging. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5, but in India, it would boot Android 12-based MIUI.

Redmi 10 (2022): Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Redmi 10 (2022) in India will be announced at the time of its launch. For reference, it starts at €183 (around Rs. 14,800) in Europe. In India, it should be priced between Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 14,000.

