PTron Tangent Duo neckband, with 24-hour playback, launched in India

Written by Athik Saleh Jul 31, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

The PTron Tangent Duo is compatible with Android and iOS (Photo credit: PTron)

PTron has introduced the new Tangent Duo wireless Bluetooth neckband in India. The earphones are up for grabs via Amazon. Equipped with TruSonic Bass Boost technology and 13mm drivers, the device offers an immersive audio experience. It has a carbon finish that gives it a timeless look and offers up to 24 hours of playback time with a single charge.

Context Why does this story matter?

PTron has taken a new step in its quest to provide affordable audio accessories in India with the new Tangent Duo neckband.

What makes this offering stand out is that it doesn't just save your money but also provides the best-in-class quality.

Made in India, the earphones are built to help you tune out the cacophony of the outside world.

Design Earphones have an ergonomic design and IPX4-rated water resistance

The PTron Tangent Duo has a 45-degree flex-form close-fitting neckband design with in-ear wearability, IPX4-rated water-resistant build quality, and a metallic body. The neckband is equipped with an in-line HD microphone and multifunctional controls. As for the dimensions, it tips the scales at just 26g. It is offered in Fav Black, Gray, Magic Blue, and Ocean Green color options.

Information The neckband supports dual pairing

The PTron Tangent Duo neckband's connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.2 and a Type-C charging port. It is claimed to have a wireless range of up to 10m and supports dual device pairing. The earphones are compatible with both Android and iOS.

Features It offers a playback time of up to 24 hours

PTron Tangent Duo is equipped with 13mm drivers and AAC Codec, along with Tru Sonic Bass Boost technology. They provide extra bass and detailed mids and treble. It is claimed that a quick 10-minute charge can last up to three hours. The neckband offers up to 24 hours of playback time. Further, the earphones are compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri.

Information PTron Tangent Duo: Pricing and availability

The PTron Tangent Duo neckband carries a price tag of Rs. 499. The earphones are up for grabs via Amazon in India. It is retailed in four different color options.