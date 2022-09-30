Technology

UPSC releases mobile app for aspirants: Here's how to download

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 30, 2022, 05:27 pm 2 min read

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has launched its official app for aspirants. Using the app, the candidates can check information related to UPSC's website and exams. Additionally, it can also help job seekers searching for a new job. The application is now available for download in India for Android handsets. Here's how to get it.

Context Why does this story matter?

Searching for UPSC's examination and recruitment-related information has been quite a hassle for many.

However, its official mobile app now brings everything under one roof, allowing the aspirants to have official and authentic information related to exams and jobs.

This will eliminate the need to access other websites. Additionally, it will protect the candidates from misinformation or incorrect data.

Availability Application is exclusive to Android ecosystem

UPSC's official mobile app is currently limited to Android devices. Individuals can access the application from the Google Play Store, where it goes by the name: UPSC-Official App. Candidates can check exam-related information or search for jobs on the app. However, they can't fill out the application forms via the app. For that, they have to access the main website or other sources.

Instructions Here's how to download the app

To download the UPSC app, individuals need to follow the instructions mentioned below: Visit the Google Play Store app on your Android smartphone. In the search box, type "UPSC-Official App." The newly launched application will appear in the list of accessible apps. Tap on the "Install" button and the installation will begin shortly. Once downloaded, you can access the needed information.

Information Role of the Union Public Service Commission

Union Public Service Commission is one of India's major regulatory bodies. It conducts several competitive exams, including the most prestigious exam in the country, the Civil Services Examination (CSE), which is popularly known as the IAS exam. With the help of UPSC's official mobile app, candidates can access all the examination and recruitment-related information through their cell phones.