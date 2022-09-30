Technology

Google is shutting down Stadia game-streaming service: Know why

Written by Sanjana Shankar Sep 30, 2022, 04:40 pm 2 min read

Stadia gaming services will be terminated by mid-January (Photo credit: Google)

Google has officially put an end to its cloud gaming service, Stadia. The multi-national tech company has been adopting frugal strategies in the face of surging economic concerns. The company will provide refunds for hardware purchased from the Google Store as well as games and additional supplies purchased via the Stadia store. The Stadia services will hold good until January 18, 2023.

Context Why does this story matter?

Amid slowing growth rates, Google has decided to shut down Stadia, its cloud gaming service. Stadia did not flourish to the extent that the company expected.

In its rivalry with popular gaming services such as Microsoft's Xbox, Sony's PlayStation, and Amazon's Luna, it failed to leave its mark.

This is an unhappy ending for users who have been loyal to the gaming service.

Refund Majority of refunds will be done by mid-January

It cannot be denied that the future of Stadia appeared uncertain since last year. Rumors of an impending ending became rife when the company dissolved the Stadia Games and Entertainment team. Google has assured to carry out refunds on hardware and game purchases by January 18. Users will continue to have access to the games library until the mentioned date.

Information The technology used to build Stadia will be shared

Employees on the Stadia team will be sent to other parts of the company. GM Phil Harrison, Vice President of Stadia, revealed that Stadia's technology will be shared with YouTube, Google Play, and certain other gaming services in the industry.

Budget cuts The company is taking measures to cut down on expenses

Google has an unpopular habit of dropping off projects. Recently, the company has been making several changes in strategies to confine the expenditure. Earlier this month, Google announced its decision to shelve the next Pixelbook laptop. Google's messaging app, Hangouts, also meets its end in November. Furthermore, the company has stopped funding its in-house incubator and canceled non-essential business trips.