Garena Free Fire MAX's September 28 codes: How to redeem?

Written by Sanjana Shankar Sep 28, 2022, 12:13 pm 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is an exciting multiplayer battle royale game. The gaming experience is enhanced by in-game supplies which can be purchased using real money or via redeemable codes. The creators have made things easier by supplying fresh redeem codes on a daily basis. The in-game bonuses include a variety of items to equip players on the battlefield.

Context Why does this story matter?

The graphic enhancements along with the free rewards scheme in Free Fire MAX have attributed to the growing popularity of the game among Indian users.

The exclusive in-game items encompass diamonds, royale vouchers, pets, loot crates, costumes, protective gear, and weapons.

The in-game bonuses eliminate monotony while playing the game and encourage players to employ the rewards to perform better.

Rules The redeem codes are invalid after 12-18 hours

Users must comply with a few rules for redeeming the codes in Free Fire MAX. Each player is allowed to claim multiple codes but each code can be accessed only once. The codes can only be redeemed via Indian servers. These alphanumeric codes must be claimed through the official rewards redemption website within a time span of 12-18 hours.

Codes Check out the codes for September 28

The Free Fire MAX codes for Wednesday, i.e. September 28, have been listed below. MCPW3D28VZD6, ZZZ76NT3PDSH, PCNF5CQBAJLK, MCPW2D1U3XA3. XZJZE25WEFJJ, HNC95435FAGJ, FFCMCPSEN5MX, V428K98RUCHZ. 6KWMFJVMQQYG, NPYFATT3HGSQ, FFCMCPSGC9XZ, FFCMCPSJ99S3. UVX9PYZV54AC, FFCMCPSUYUY7E, BR43FMAPYEZZ, EYH2W3XK8UPG. MCPW2D2WKWF2.

Instructions How to redeem the 12-digit codes?

Visit the game's redemption website- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Log in to your account using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Enter any of the redeem codes in the text box and click "Confirm." You will be notified of a successful or failed redemption. The rewards will be delivered to the in-game mailbox within 24 hours of a successful redemption.