Key specifications of OnePlus 11R leaked: Take a look

Written by Sanjana Shankar Sep 30, 2022, 06:14 pm 2 min read

OnePlus 11R could be very similar to the 10R. Representative image (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus could be planning the launch of its next flagship series of smartphones. The 11-series might comprise the OnePlus 11 Pro, 11T, and 11R. Now, MySmartPrice in collaboration with OnLeaks has leaked key specifications of the OnePlus 11R. According to the leak, the handset will feature a Full-HD+ AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a 50MP main camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

The OnePlus 11R smartphone will be the successor of the OnePlus 10R, which was released in India earlier this year.

The 10R was exclusive to India, so the big question is, will that change with the 11R?

As per the leaked info, apart from the processor, most key aspects of 11R are similar to that of its predecessor.

Design and display The device will feature a 120Hz Full HD+ AMOLED display

OnePlus 11R is likely to sport a punch-hole cut-out display with slim bezels, rounded corners, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device will have a triple-camera module at the rear. The handset will feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+(1080 x 2412 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. If the leaked information is to be believed, the display is similar to OnePlus 10R's.

Information The handset will be equipped with a 50MP main camera

The OnePlus 11R will flaunt a triple rear camera module, comprising a 50MP primary snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP macro lens. Up front, it will sport a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Internals The smartphone will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery

OnePlus 11R will be fueled by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. It will offer up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal memory. The device will most likely boot the latest Android version. Under the hood, it will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it should offer Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a Type-C port.

Information OnePlus 11R: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the OnePlus 11R will be announced at the time of its launch. We expect it to be priced competitively. The handset is likely to hit the Indian market by the end of 2022 or early 2023.