Acer Swift 3 OLED launched in India at Rs. 90,000

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 30, 2022, 05:32 pm 2 min read

The Acer Swift 3 OLED comes with a 1080p front-facing camera (Photo credit: Acer)

Acer has unveiled the Swift 3 OLED as its latest laptop in India. As for the key highlights, the device offers a 90Hz OLED screen, a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, an enhanced thermal cooling setup, and a 57Whr battery. The laptop bears a price tag of Rs. 89,999. It is available via the brand's official website and partner channels.

Context Why does this story matter?

Acer's Swift 3 OLED was announced at the 'next@Acer' event back in May.

The brand's latest launch is aimed at meeting the creative needs of buyers looking for a premium offering with a large touchscreen, high RAM and storage capacity, the latest Intel CPU, and a long-lasting battery.

In India, it takes on the ASUS Zenbook OLED models under the sub-Rs. 90,000 range.

Design and display The device sports a 90Hz OLED screen

The Acer Swift 3 OLED bears a portable form factor, a minimalist design, thin bezels, a backlit keyboard, a large trackpad, and a Full-HD webcam. The laptop flaunts a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 500-nits peak brightness, and 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. For precise color and contrast, the display comes with VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification.

Internals The laptop is powered by 12th-generation Intel Core i7 CPU

The Acer Swift 3 OLED is powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-12650H processor, with Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. The device runs on Windows 11 and houses a 57Whr battery. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, and USB 4 ports. For optimized cooling, it packs two heat pipes and an air-inlet keyboard.

Information Acer Swift 3 OLED: Pricing and availability

The Acer Swift 3 OLED is priced at Rs. 89,999. The laptop is up for grabs through Acer India's official website, Acer Exclusive Stores, Amazon, Croma, and Vijay Sales. It is offered in Luxury Gold and Steel Gray colors.