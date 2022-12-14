Technology

Samsung's Good Lock app expanded to 20 more regions

Written by Sanjana Shankar Dec 14, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

The Good Lock app can be downloaded from the Galaxy store (Photo credit: Samsung)

Tech giant Samsung is finally expanding its Good Lock app service to more markets. At least 20 more countries, which include the Netherlands, Mexico, Portugal, and Malaysia, will have access to this app. The app offers a range of customization features which include but are not limited to the home screen and lock screen for Galaxy smartphones and tablets.

Why does this story matter?

One long-standing drawback of the Good Lock app was that it was limited to certain regions.

At the time of launch in 2016, it was only available in six countries, including South Korea and the US. Fortunately, things are changing now as the service is being made available to more areas across the globe.

However, the company is yet to release an official statement.

The Good Lock app is now available in these countries

The Good Lock app is being released in multiple nations, including Brazil, Malaysia, Chile, the Netherlands, Colombia, Argentina, Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Finland, Mexico, Norway, Peru, Denmark, Poland, Slovakia, Portugal, Sweden, and Thailand. Among the earliest regions that had access to this app were Korea, India, the US, the UK, Canada, Singapore, Australia, Germany, Hong Kong, New Zealand, UAE, and China.

What features does the Good Lock app offer?

The Good Lock app offers a wide range of customizations that allows you to personalize your home screen, lock screen, recent app layout, clock face, Quick Settings, and more. Recently, the company released an add-on module called Galaxy to Share, which easily transfers and syncs the system settings from the Good Lock app to other Samsung devices as well.

These modules are compatible with Galaxy to Share

As of now, you can share settings from the Good Lock modules to Galaxy to Share. The compatible modules include HomeUp, ClockFace, Theme Park, Keys Cafe, LockStar, QuickStar, One Hand Operation+, and Sound Assistant. The Good Lock app can be downloaded from the Galaxy Store.