Fire-Boltt Ring Plus smartwatch goes on sale: Should you buy?

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 12, 2022, 12:37 pm 2 min read

Homegrown brand Fire-Boltt has introduced its latest Ring series smartwatch, dubbed the Fire Boltt Ring Plus, in India. The wearable is equipped with a 1.91-inch TFT display, IP67 rating, Bluetooth calling, and up to four days of battery backup. It is priced at Rs. 2,499 and goes on sale starting Saturday (November 12) via Amazon. But should you consider buying it? Let's find out.

The Fire-Boltt Ring Plus bears 5ATM water resistance, a square dial with metal build-up, a tactical crown button on the upper-right corner, and a textured strap. It also houses a speaker and a microphone. The smartwatch sports a 1.91-inch (240x280 pixels) TFT display with a range of customizations. It comes in five color variants.

The Fire-Boltt Ring Plus features a quick dial pad, call logs, and contacts syncing. It also gets an in-built voice assistant for hands-free functionality. The smartwatch features Thunder Battleship and Young Bird games. It also offers access to notifications, weather updates, the camera, and music.

The Fire-Boltt Ring Plus has support for Bluetooth calling. It packs a 230mAh battery which lasts up to four days. On the fitness front, the smartwatch offers more than 100 sports modes, including basketball, football, climbing, and tennis. For health-related features, it offers a heart-rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, sleep tracker, and female health tracking. It also comes with sedentary and hydration reminders.

Fire-Boltt Ring Plus: Pricing and availability

The Fire-Boltt Ring Plus is offered in Navy Blue, Red, White, Pink, and Black colorways. It is priced at Rs. 2,499. Talking about its availability, the smartwatch has gone on sale via Amazon on Saturday (November 12).

Should you purchase the Fire-Boltt Ring Plus smartwatch?

India's wearable sector has experienced a 56.4% YoY growth in Q3 2022, with Fire-Boltt holding 8.9% of the market share. The brand's latest addition to its Ring series offers a large display, metal dial, a functional crown, Bluetooth calling, and a range of health and fitness metrics. If you want a smartwatch under Rs. 3,000, you may check out the Fire-Boltt Ring Plus.