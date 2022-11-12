Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for November 12: How to redeem?

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 12, 2022, 10:51 am 2 min read

Garena's Free Fire MAX is accessible in India only via Android devices (Photo credit: Garena)

A battle royale game is always a thrilling experience, no matter whether you play with strangers or friends. However, sticking to the long-used tools and strategies might make the gaming experience monotonous. Therefore, Free Fire MAX allows players to redeem codes and get an extensive range of in-game items for free. Those unwilling to spend resources within the game can benefit from these codes.

Why does this story matter?

Garena introduced Free Fire MAX as a graphically improved Free Fire in 2021.

The game's enhanced visuals and exhilarating gameplay helped it garner a massive fanbase in India, exceeding 100 million downloads on Google's Play Store alone.

To show their appreciation, the creators distribute 12-digit codes daily, allowing free redemption of various in-game items, which players can use later when fighting on the battleground.

Codes are redeemable only via Indian servers

Gamers need to follow a few rules to redeem Free Fire MAX codes. Although individuals can redeem multiple codes in one go, every code is redeemable once per person. The codes are exclusively accessible by individuals using the Indian servers. Being time-sensitive, gamers should redeem the codes via the game's rewards redemption page within 12 to 18 hours of release.

Here are the codes for November 12

The Free Fire MAX codes for Saturday, i.e., November 12, are mentioned below. Use them to earn rewards. FFDB-GQWP-NHJX, WD2A-TK3Z-EA55, VNY3-MQWN-KEGU, E2F8-6ZRE-MK49. U8S4-7JGJ-H5MG, ZZAT-XB24-QES8, FFIC-33NT-EUKA, 4TPQ-RDQJ-HVP4. HHNA-T6VK-Q9R7, XFW4-Z6Q8-82WY, 2FG9-4YCW-9VMV, HFNS-J6W7-4Z48. V44Z-Z5YY-7CBS.

How to redeem the codes?

The Free Fire MAX codes can be redeemed by visiting https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Log in to your account by entering your Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials. Next, add a redeemable code into the text box and click on "Confirm." Then, tap on "Ok." Each successful redemption yields a reward that can be collected from the game's mail section.