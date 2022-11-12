Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Flip4 receive Android 13 update

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 12, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

The Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4 have a side-mounted fingerprint reader

Samsung is working hard to update its premium as well as mid-range smartphones to Android 13. The brand has now released the latest Android flavor for its Fold4 and Flip4. The fourth-generation foldables are receiving Android 13 update with One UI 5 in the US. The stable firmware is currently limited to beta channel users and a broader rollout is expected to happen soon.

The Android 13-based One UI 5 update for the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4 bears firmware version BVK3 and has a file size of 360-400MB. The update brings an improved Pro mode in the Camera app, deeper Material You integration with dynamic theming support for the stock icon, and improved OCR recognition in the Gallery app that doesn't require you to activate Bixby Vision.

Meanwhile, here is recalling the highlights of the devices

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 sports a 7.6-inch QHD+ (1812x2176 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display and a 6.2-inch HD+ (904x2316 pixels) secondary screen, both with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Flip4 bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X foldable screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED cover display. Both phones include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Flip4 features 12MP dual rear cameras

The Fold4 offers a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary rear shooter, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens. It sports a 10MP (f/2.2) camera on the outer display and a 4MP (f/1.8) under-display shooter on the main screen. The Flip4 gets a 12MP (f/1.8, OIS) main rear camera and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor. It flaunts a 10MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

The Fold4 houses up to 1TB of internal storage

The Fold4 and Flip4 house a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. They now boot Android 13-based One UI 5. The Fold4 packs 12GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast-charging. The Flip4 gets 8GB RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast-charging. Both devices support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 LE.