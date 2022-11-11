Technology

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's camera specifications revealed

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 11, 2022

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is tipped to house Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC (Representative image)

As the launch of Samsung's next-generation S-series draws near, several rumors and leaks about the line-up's top-tier Galaxy S23 Ultra have started to surface. In the latest development, Korean media house TheElec has made some interesting revelations about the device's cameras. According to the report, China's Sunny Optical Technology will provide both folded zoom and ultra-wide modules for the S23 Ultra.

Why does this story matter?

Samsung is reportedly planning for a sizable production for the Galaxy S23 Ultra. And the rise in the projected production volume means an increase in the demand for both folded zoom and ultra-wide modules.

Hence, this deal could yield high profits for Sunny Optical. To recall, the Chinese camera module maker has been a huge supplier of cameras for Samsung's mid-tier phones.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may get a 200MP primary camera

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will have four cameras on the rear, which may consist of a 200MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto, and 10MP folded zoom telephoto. On the front, it may get a 10MP or 12MP selfie camera instead of a 40MP camera.

Samsung will itself develop S23 Ultra's primary camera

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's main camera will be provided by Samsung Electro-Mechanics and Samsung itself. In addition to Sunny Optical, Namuga and Samsung Electro-Mechanics will supply the ultra-wide and folded zoom modules, respectively. Mcnex and Partron will supply the telephoto camera. Namuga and Powerlogics will manufacture the selfie camera. Sunny Optical will be the only supplier of two camera modules on the device.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: What else to expect

Talking about the other specifications, the S23 Ultra may house a 6.8-inch, 120Hz AMOLED screen, the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery with fast wired, wireless, and reverse wireless charging support. The device will boot Android 13-based One UI.