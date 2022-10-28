Technology

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's cameras specifications and features tipped

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 28, 2022, 04:54 pm 2 min read

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's enhanced night photography will be the "biggest improvement" in Samsung flagships in years, says Ice Universe (Representative image)

Samsung is gearing up to introduce its Galaxy S23 series sometime early next year. Talking specifically about the top-end S23 Ultra, it'll continue to use the same zoom lenses as its predecessor, a 3x standard and 10x periscope. However, the device will capture much better telephoto images, according to tipper Ice Universe. The improved images will be a result of some camera enhancements.

Context Why does this story matter?

Samsung may introduce the Galaxy S23 series in January 2023. As the launch draws closer, the rumor mill has started churning out details of the S23 line-up, which is tipped to bring iterative upgrades rather than disruptive features.

Now, it has been reported that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will get improved image processing algorithms, better low-light imagery, and a 200MP ISOCELL HPX camera sensor.

Information The device is said to sport quad rear cameras

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to get quad rear cameras, which may include a 200MP primary camera with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and two 10MP telephoto cameras having 3x and 10x zoom. It may get a 40MP selfie camera on the front.

Upgrades What will be the camera advancements?

Ice Universe claims that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will probably keep the same zoom camera specs as the S22 Ultra, i.e. 3x and 10x periscope. However, it will get a more advanced telephoto sensor with some color enhancements. Additionally, it will house a 200MP primary camera sensor, along with improved image processing algorithms to produce better low-light images and videos.

Twitter Post Take a look at S23 Ultra's 200MP sample image

Ice Universe shared Galaxy S23 Ultra's first 200 MP image sample. 👀



The result appears to be incredible, a big upgrade from the S22 Ultra. pic.twitter.com/yP5l90denj — Alvin (@sondesix) October 28, 2022

Information Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: What we know so far

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is tipped to house a 6.8-inch, 120Hz AMOLED screen, a quad camera arrangement, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery with wired, wireless, and reverse wireless charging support. The device will boot Android 13-based One UI.