Xiaomi Book Air 13 debuts with OLED screen, 16GB RAM

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 28, 2022, 02:29 pm 2 min read

The Xiaomi Book Air 13 is 12mm thin and weighs 1.2kg

Xiaomi has introduced the Book Air 13 as its latest laptop in China. As for the key highlights, the device gets a 2.8K OLED screen, 12th-generation Intel CPUs, and a 58.3Wh battery with 65W fast-charging. It comes in a 16GB/512GB configuration, which costs CNY 5,999 (nearly Rs. 68,300) for the i5 chipset-powered model and CNY 6,999 (around Rs. 79,700) for the i7 processor variant.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Book Air 13 is touted to be the thinnest Xiaomi laptop at just 12mm. It comes with a 360-degree convertible design, fusing the features of a PC with the portability of a tablet.

The device gets Intel EVO certification, which is a standard for thin and light laptops that effectively maintain performance and battery backup.

It goes against offerings from ASUS and HP.

Design and display The laptop features a 2.8K OLED panel

The Xiaomi Book Air 13 sports an all-metal body finish, a 2-in-1 convertible design with a 360-degree hinge, thin bezels, a backlit keyboard, and a power button-embedded fingerprint reader. The laptop has a 13.3-inch 2.8K (1800x2880 pixels) OLED touchscreen with a 60Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, 600-nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision, 100% DCI-P3, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and stylus support.

Information It packs two Thunderbolt 4 slots

The Xiaomi Book Air 13 includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack with Dolby Atmos support. Wireless connectivity on the laptop includes Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

Internals The device is powered by Intel Core i5, i7 processors

The Xiaomi Book Air 13 is powered by 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1230U and i7-1250U processors. It comes paired with Iris Xe HD graphics, 12MB of L3 cache, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 512GB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home. Under the hood, it houses a 58.3Wh-rated battery that supports 65W fast-charging technology. It also gets an 8MP webcam.