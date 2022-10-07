Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for October 7: How to redeem?

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 07, 2022, 09:49 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is available in India via Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Free Fire MAX, a battle royale game from Garena, is enjoying tremendous success in India's Android market. The game's captivating plot, improved graphics, and regular updates all contribute to its popularity with players. The developers of the game also regularly add redeemable codes, enabling players to accumulate a variety of in-game items at no cost. Here is how you can redeem them.

Context Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX continues to be one of the most downloaded games on the Google Play Store.

The game's rewards redemption system keeps players hooked by enabling them to amass resources like diamonds, royale vouchers, protective equipment, and more for free.

Players can improve their performance on the battlefield by using these in-game items and climb leaderboard rankings.

Rules The codes are valid for a limited duration

Players need to follow some basic rules to redeem Free Fire MAX codes. An individual can redeem multiple codes but every code is redeemable only once per player. The 12-digit codes are accessible only via the rewards redemption page. Also, only the players using the Indian servers can redeem them. The alphanumeric codes should be redeemed within 12-18 hours.

Codes Here are the codes for October 7

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. October 7 are listed below. Use them to earn in-game items for free. B61Y-CTNH-4PV3, FFBC-AC83-6MAC, FFBC-LY4L-NC4B, WOJJ-AFV3-TU5E FFBC-LLP5-98AW, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, WLSG-JXS5-KFYR, FFPL-FMSJ-DKEL FFTI-LM65-9NZB, 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G, FFPL-NZUW-MALS, YXY3-EGTL-HGJX FFDB-GQWP-NHJX, HHNA-T6VK-Q9R7, WD2A-TK3Z-EA55, HFNS-J6W7-4Z48 2FG9-4YCW-9VMV

Instructions How to redeem the codes?

Head over to the Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Copy and paste any of the redeemable codes in the box and tap on "Confirm." In case of a successful redemption, you can collect the reward from your game's mailbox within 24 hours.