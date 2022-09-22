Technology

WhatsApp may soon get Voice Status: How will it work?

Written by Athik Saleh Sep 22, 2022, 06:00 pm 2 min read

WhatsApp's Voice Status will have end-to-end encryption (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

In July this year, we found out that WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will let users share voice notes as Status. Now, we have received a glimpse of the interface of the new feature. It was spotted by WABetaInfo in the new WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.21.5 update. The feature continues to be under development.

Context Why does this story matter?

Status on social media platforms is nothing new. What started as fleeting 'Stories' on Snapchat soon became a common feature on other sites such as Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp.

So far, we've only had text, image, and video statuses. Therefore, the addition of Voice Status will give WhatsApp a unique flavor.

If it proves successful, we may see the feature on other Meta-owned platforms.

Interface Voice Status option is within the text status composer

WABetaInfo has shared a screenshot of the 'Voice Status' interface. According to that, the layout will be similar to that of the text status composer. Users will find the button to record voice status within the text status option itself. When you add a voice note, it will appear as a chat bubble on the screen. You'll be able to change the background color.

Information How to add voice notes to Status?

If WhatsApp does not make any more changes, once the feature is live, all you have to do is click on the pen icon on the Status page. Then, tap the mic icon at the bottom to add voice notes to your Status.

Duration Voice Statuses will have a maximum duration of 30 seconds

Once you upload a Voice Status and one of your contacts clicks on the same, the voice note will play automatically. In July, we learned that Voice Status will only be shared with those people you choose in your status privacy setting. WhatsApp will initially allow voice notes of up to 30 seconds. The feature will have end-to-end encryption as well.

Information The feature is still under development

WhatsApp is yet to say anything about when Voice Status will be available. The feature is still under development, so even beta users don't have access to it. The company may make more changes to the feature.