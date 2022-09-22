Technology

LinkedIn outage affects nearly 15,000 users; website back up soon

Written by Athik Saleh Sep 22, 2022, 10:27 am 2 min read

LinkedIn users in India were also affected (Photo credit: LinkedIn)

Microsoft's popular professional networking site LinkedIn underwent a brief outage on Wednesday (September 21) which affected thousands of users. The interruption, however, did not last long. The website was back online soon. According to the outage tracking website Downdetector.com, nearly 15,000 users worldwide reported issues with the social networking site. Several Indian users also faced problems when they tried to access LinkedIn.

Context Why does this story matter?

LinkedIn has grown in popularity since it was founded in 2002. Since Microsoft acquired the company in 2016, the career-focused social media website's growth has been better than what most imagined.

With 850 million users, LinkedIn is the go-to site now for people looking for professional opportunities.

Therefore, an outage, howsoever short it was, has the potential to affect several professionals around the world.

Short The outage was resolved quickly

Several users around the globe faced difficulties in accessing the popular professional social networking site LinkedIn. The issue that began at 10:30 pm IST on Wednesday did not last that long. It was resolved by 11:45 pm IST on the same day. It is unclear what led to the outage that had several LinkedIn users scratching their heads.

Selective Some users faced problems, while others did not

As per Downdetector.com, nearly 15,000 LinkedIn users reported issues. Downdetector tracks outages by collecting reports from several sources, including user-submitted errors on its platforms. The outage was not felt uniformly across the world. Some users faced problems, while others did not. Users in India were among those who were affected by the LinkedIn outage.

Impact Most users faced issues when trying to access the website

Downdetector.com reported that most complaints came from users who tried to access the LinkedIn website. A third of the complaints reported issues regarding the app. Only a limited number of users faced any issues when they tried to open their profiles. LinkedIn did not immediately respond to reports of the outage. The company later tweeted that it's back in action.

Twitter Post LinkedIn apologized for the outage

Pardon us. If you were having trouble viewing LinkedIn today, we're back in action. Thanks for the patience! — LinkedIn Help (@LinkedInHelp) September 21, 2022