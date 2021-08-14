Microsoft Teams will be introducing new feature called 'Top Hits'

Earlier this year, Microsoft made its enterprise-grade Teams video conferencing tool free for all to use. Now, the tool has got a new feature called Top Hits aimed at improving the program's search functionality. It works by auto-suggesting and displaying the most relevant search results for the user from categories including chats, files, people, and other content stored and shared on Teams. Here's more.

Teams already had an AI-powered Search feature

Teams already had an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled search feature. The new Top hits feature adds to that functionality and will work as a universal search on the Teams application. This kind of feature already exists on popular messaging platforms such as WhatsApp as well as on Gmail. Top Hits joins the growing list of features Microsoft has added to Teams during the pandemic.

During the pandemic, Teams added a slew of new features

The video conferencing space has grown increasingly competitive during the pandemic since companies around the world have transitioned to remote work. The new additions in an attempt to popularize Teams include video calls, file sharing, and the ability to merge work and personal accounts in the same app at the same time. The merging feature debuted back in June.

Video conferencing modes offered flexibility for presentations

Microsoft Teams' video conferencing solution also saw a host of improvements, including Reporter Mode, Standout Mode, and Side By Side Mode. In these modes, the background of the presenter's camera is removed and replaced by content that is to be shown, or a picture of the person presenting the content, or both depending on their preference.

Microsoft service roadmap suggest Top Hits will launch by August-end

According to a Microsoft 365 Cloud PC service roadmap, the Top Hits feature is still in development and could roll out by the end of September. We believe the feature isn't a novel addition to Microsoft Teams. Instead, this is just Microsoft catching up on years of development in the conferencing space due to increased demand.