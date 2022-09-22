Technology

Xiaomi rolls out Android 12 update for the Pad 5

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 22, 2022, 12:48 am 2 min read

The Xiaomi Pad 5 now boots Android 12-based MIUI 13.1

Xiaomi Pad 5 has started receiving the Android 12-based MIUI 13.1 update, which is being rolled out across the world, including India. According to the changelog, the firmware offers new widgets, improved security, and smart home integration. It also brings UI enhancements and adds the latest September security patch to the device. The tablet was introduced last year with Android 11-based MIUI 12.5.

The Android 12-based MIUI 13.1 update for the Xiaomi Pad 5 bears version number 13.1.1.0.SKXMIXM for the global units. For the European market, the device gets a firmware version number 13.1.2.0.SKXEUXM. Users can wait for automatic updates or do them manually.

The Xiaomi Pad 5 sports a sleek design with symmetrical bezels, a top-centered selfie camera, and TUV Rheinland's low blue light certification. On the rear, it has a single camera with a dual-LED flash. The tablet boasts an 11.0-inch QHD+ (1600x2560 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support, a 240Hz touch response rate, and 500-nits peak brightness.

The Xiaomi Pad 5 features a 13MP (f/2.0) snapper on the rear panel. Up front, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie camera. The device shoots 4K videos at 30fps via the rear camera, whereas the front snapper records 1080p videos at 30fps.

The Xiaomi Pad 5 draws fuel from an octa-core Snapdragon 860 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The tablet now boots Android 12 with MIUI 13.1 on top. It gets an 8,720mAh battery which has support for 33W fast-charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and a Type-C port.