Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for November 7?

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for November 7?

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 07, 2022, 09:58 am 2 min read

Garena's Free Fire MAX is accessible in India only via Android devices (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX has gathered a massive user base in India's Android ecosystem. Due to its improved visuals and thrilling gameplay, the game has surpassed 100 million downloads. As a token of appreciation, the game developers release 12-digit redeemable codes on a daily basis, which allow users to redeem a selection of in-game collectibles for free. Take a look at today's codes.

Context Why does this story matter?

A battle royale game is always an exciting journey, whether being carried out as a solo player or with teammates.

However, using the same old tools and tactics may make the gameplay monotonous.

When fighting on the front lines, having a large inventory helps in surviving and progressing on the leaderboard rankings.

Free Fire MAX codes can help earn various game-related supplies for free.

Prerequisites Codes are redeemable only via Indian servers

Players must abide by a few basic guidelines when redeeming Free Fire MAX codes. The codes can only be accessed by individuals using Indian servers. Although players can redeem multiple codes in a go, they can redeem each code only once. Being time-sensitive, the codes should be redeemed through the game's rewards redemption page within 12 to 18 hours.

Codes Here are the codes for November 7

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. November 7, can help amass resources like protective gear, royale vouchers, diamonds, skins, and more. ZYPP-XWRW-IAHD, B6IY-CTNH-4PV3, MCPT-FNXZ-F4TA, FF11-64XN-JZ2V ZRJA-PH29-4KV5, FF11-DAKX-4WHV, FF11-9MB3-PFA5, Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N FF11-WFNP-P956, WLSG-JXS5-KFYR, FF10-GCGX-RNHY, FF11-NJN5-YS3E SARG-886A-V5GR, YXY3-EGTL-HGJX, W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E, FF11-HHGC-GK3B FF10-617K-GUF9, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, X99T-K56X-DJ4X

Instructions How to redeem the Free Fire MAX codes?

You can redeem the Free Fire MAX codes by heading to (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account by entering your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials. Then, add a redeemable code into the text box and click on "Confirm." Further, tap on "Ok." Each successful redemption will offer you a reward which can be picked from the game's mail section.