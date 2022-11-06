Technology

OPPO A98 fully revealed in latest leak: Check features

OPPO A98 fully revealed in latest leak: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 06, 2022, 09:33 pm 2 min read

The OPPO A98 is expected to measure 7.7mm in thickness and weigh 171g

OPPO is gearing up to launch another mid-ranger, which will debut as the A98. In the latest development, the handset has popped up on the Chinese certification website TENAA. Tipster Mukul Sharma has tweeted details of the listing, revealing the device's design and key specifications. It could be a 5G offering with a 120Hz AMOLED screen and 108MP primary camera, among other highlights.

Context Why does this story matter?

The OPPO A98's launch seems to be around the corner, at least in global markets.

The device is now starting to show up on several certification websites. According to the TENAA listing, it will have a curved display, which should give it a more stylish appearance.

After making its debut in China, the mid-range handset is like to make its way to India, too.

Design and display The handset may boast a 120Hz AMOLED panel

The OPPO A98 will sport a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, thin bezels, and curved edges. It may also get an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it will get two cut-outs for camera arrangement. The device is expected to pack a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) 10-bit AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It should arrive in at least two color variants.

Information It could be equipped with a 108MP main camera

On the rear, the OPPO A98 is expected to get a 108MP primary snapper, along with an LED flash and a 2MP depth or macro camera. For selfies and video calls, it may feature a 16MP selfie shooter.

Internals The device may support 67W fast-charging

The OPPO A98 is tipped to house a Snapdragon 695 5G processor with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The device is likely to boot Android 13-based ColorOS. It may pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. Connectivity options should include 5G, dual SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO A98: Availability

The cost and availability details of the OPPO A98 will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, the device is expected to be launched in the mid-range segment, just like the recently introduced OPPO K10x.

Poll Which recently launched smartphone in India would you pick?