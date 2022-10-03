Motorola G72 goes official at Rs. 19,000: Check features
Motorola has introduced its latest mid-range smartphone in India, called the Moto G72. The newly released G-series handset comes with a 120Hz 10-bit pOLED display, a 108MP primary camera, 6GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery. The device bears a price tag of Rs. 18,999 for its sole 6GB/128GB configuration, which will be available via Flipkart starting October 12.
- Motorola's latest smartphone is claimed to be the first in the segment to sport a 10-bit 120Hz pOLED screen. Additionally, it packs Dolby Atmos-supported speakers, a high-resolution main camera, and a long-lasting battery - all under Rs. 20,000 price mark.
- In India, the Moto G72 takes on mid-range models from Samsung, Realme, and Redmi.
The Moto G72 bears an IP52-rated water-repellent design. It packs a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, noticeable bezels, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It gets a glossy rear with a triple camera arrangement and an LED flash. The device packs a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) 10-bit pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, 1,300-nits maximum brightness, and 576Hz touch response rate.
On the rear, the Moto G72 offers a 108MP (f/1.7) primary camera, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calls, it sports a 16MP (f/2.45) front-facing camera.
The Moto G72 is backed by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, which comes paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The handset boots near-stock Android 12. It gets fuel from a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast-charging. Connectivity options include 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port. Also, it houses Dolby Atmos-supported dual speakers.
The Moto G72 is offered in Polar Blue and Meteorite Black colors. The handset comes in a lone 6GB/128GB variant, which is priced at Rs. 18,999. It will be up for grabs via Flipkart starting October 12.