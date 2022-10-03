Technology

Motorola G72 goes official at Rs. 19,000: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 03, 2022, 01:56 pm 2 min read

The Moto G72 comes with ThinkShield, which is a collection of hardware and software security measures for device's protection

Motorola has introduced its latest mid-range smartphone in India, called the Moto G72. The newly released G-series handset comes with a 120Hz 10-bit pOLED display, a 108MP primary camera, 6GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery. The device bears a price tag of Rs. 18,999 for its sole 6GB/128GB configuration, which will be available via Flipkart starting October 12.

Context Why does this story matter?

Motorola's latest smartphone is claimed to be the first in the segment to sport a 10-bit 120Hz pOLED screen. Additionally, it packs Dolby Atmos-supported speakers, a high-resolution main camera, and a long-lasting battery - all under Rs. 20,000 price mark.

In India, the Moto G72 takes on mid-range models from Samsung, Realme, and Redmi.

Design and display The handset gets 576Hz touch sampling rate

The Moto G72 bears an IP52-rated water-repellent design. It packs a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, noticeable bezels, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It gets a glossy rear with a triple camera arrangement and an LED flash. The device packs a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) 10-bit pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, 1,300-nits maximum brightness, and 576Hz touch response rate.

Information Moto G72 boasts a 108MP main sensor

On the rear, the Moto G72 offers a 108MP (f/1.7) primary camera, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calls, it sports a 16MP (f/2.45) front-facing camera.

Internals The device packs 128GB of internal storage

The Moto G72 is backed by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, which comes paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The handset boots near-stock Android 12. It gets fuel from a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast-charging. Connectivity options include 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port. Also, it houses Dolby Atmos-supported dual speakers.

Information Moto G72: Pricing and availability

The Moto G72 is offered in Polar Blue and Meteorite Black colors. The handset comes in a lone 6GB/128GB variant, which is priced at Rs. 18,999. It will be up for grabs via Flipkart starting October 12.